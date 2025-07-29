Guozi Robotics And TZ Group Build A Flagship End-To-End Intelligent Logistics Project For The Construction-Machinery Sector

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The go-live eliminates long-standing pain points for TZ: high-mix/low-volume production and limited flexibility, by automating every step, from the start of the production to the final outbound shipment.

Production re-engineered: unlocking true flexibility

Guozi installed a multi-robot collaborative ecosystem:



Mobile-robot swarms at each station execute precise transfers via dynamic path planning.

A matrix of gantry robots, cobots, turnover units and other custom devices performs complex, high-mix operations without re-tooling delays. Contact-free power rails guarantee 24/7 uptime.

Crucially, the project runs on Guozi's self-developed Line-Side Control System (LCS) and MES, enabling seamless data integration between shop-floor devices and plant management.

Logistics reinvented: centimetre-level orchestration

In the three-dimensional distribution network Guozi created:



Materials are classified as large, medium, small and standard parts.

ANTS lifting AGVs, PICKING multi-layer robots and heavy-duty carriers automatically interface with racks, pallets and bins. Guozi's AI-driven RCS coordinates hundreds of AGVs with centimetre-level accuracy, supports multiple call-for-parts modes and pairs dynamic storage with smart picking-offering end-to-end visibility from warehouse to workstation.

Proven experience across the industry

Guozi's heavy-duty robot family, ANTS and PICKING robots have already driven the smart production in lighthouse factories for Zoomlion, XCMG and Sany worldwide. The TZ Group project is the latest proof of Guozi's ability to deliver comprehensive, future-ready smart-manufacturing and intelligent-logistics solutions for the construction-machinery industry.

