Guozi Robotics And TZ Group Build A Flagship End-To-End Intelligent Logistics Project For The Construction-Machinery Sector
Production re-engineered: unlocking true flexibility
Guozi installed a multi-robot collaborative ecosystem:
-
Mobile-robot swarms at each station execute precise transfers via dynamic path planning.
A matrix of gantry robots, cobots, turnover units and other custom devices performs complex, high-mix operations without re-tooling delays.
Contact-free power rails guarantee 24/7 uptime.
Crucially, the project runs on Guozi's self-developed Line-Side Control System (LCS) and MES, enabling seamless data integration between shop-floor devices and plant management.
Logistics reinvented: centimetre-level orchestration
In the three-dimensional distribution network Guozi created:
-
Materials are classified as large, medium, small and standard parts.
ANTS lifting AGVs, PICKING multi-layer robots and heavy-duty carriers automatically interface with racks, pallets and bins.
Guozi's AI-driven RCS coordinates hundreds of AGVs with centimetre-level accuracy, supports multiple call-for-parts modes and pairs dynamic storage with smart picking-offering end-to-end visibility from warehouse to workstation.
Proven experience across the industry
Guozi's heavy-duty robot family, ANTS and PICKING robots have already driven the smart production in lighthouse factories for Zoomlion, XCMG and Sany worldwide. The TZ Group project is the latest proof of Guozi's ability to deliver comprehensive, future-ready smart-manufacturing and intelligent-logistics solutions for the construction-machinery industry.
ABOUT Guozi Robotics:
Guozi Robotics is committed to being a top-tier global mobile robotics company, focusing on innovating and applying cutting-edge core mobile robotics technology. Guozi's product lineup, including intelligent inspection and logistics solutions, positions us as an industry leader in production capacity, product variety, and practical applications
SOURCE Zhejiang Guozi Robotics Co., Ltd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment