UAE Jobs: Younger Employees Prefer Changing Departments, Not Companies, To Grow

For 27-year-old Leen Jaber, shifting from the finance department to corporate communications at a logistics firm in Dubai wasn't part of a long-term plan, it was simply a chance to try something different.

'Lateral moves', where employees switch departments rather than companies, are becoming more common in the UAE, especially among younger professionals .

Experts say younger employees are less focused on climbing a traditional career ladder and more interested in broadening their skills and experiences across different business functions.

She joined the company fresh out of university, where she majored in accounting, and initially worked on monthly budget reports and expense audits.“I studied accounting, but after a year, I realised I was more interested in storytelling and strategy than numbers,” she said. With her manager's support, she moved teams without leaving the company.

After volunteering to support a company-wide internal campaign during Ramadan, Leen found herself drawn to the communications team's energy and purpose.“They were working on employee videos, social media content, and community outreach. It clicked with me.” With her manager's support, she applied for an internal transfer and made the move within four months.

Sameer T., a 29-year-old working in Abu Dhabi, made a similar decision. He started in customer service but later requested a move to the HR team after volunteering on a few employee engagement projects.“It wasn't about a promotion,” he said.“I just wanted to be where I could grow. I knew staying in the same department would limit that.”

The rise of internal department swaps reflects a shift in workplace priorities. Rather than waiting for a title change or raise, younger employees are actively seeking new challenges, even within the same organisation. According to HR professionals, these shifts are often driven by curiosity, burnout, or a desire to avoid career stagnation.

“We've formalised an internal mobility programme to retain talent and reduce hiring costs,” said Maya Al Hammadi, HR manager at a UAE-based retail group.“If someone is showing potential or interest in another area, we prefer to move them internally rather than lose them to another company.”

Benefit to organisations

She explained that department swaps are typically encouraged in larger organisations with multiple business units, where knowledge transfer and flexibility are key to operational success.“It works best in industries like tech, media, logistics and finance, where skills are either transferable or projects require cross-functional collaboration,” she said.

From an organisational standpoint, internal shifts reduce onboarding time, preserve institutional knowledge and help build well-rounded teams.“It also boosts morale,” Al Hammadi added.“When employees see that they're not boxed into one role forever, they become more invested in the company's future.”

According to Farah Mubarak, a senior HR consultant at a Dubai-based recruitment agency, the concept of lateral moves has evolved in recent years.“Traditionally, a lateral move was seen as a sideways shift with no promotion or salary bump, often taken out of necessity,” she said.“Now, it's becoming a strategic career choice, especially among younger professionals who want to stay agile and gain exposure to different functions.”

She noted that companies are increasingly using internal mobility as part of succession planning.“If someone has worked across departments, they're far more prepared to step into leadership roles later on. It builds business literacy and cross-team collaboration,” Khan added.