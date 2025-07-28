ROBOTERA Unveils ROBOT L7: A Full-Size Bipedal Humanoid Robot That Dances And Works

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Recently, robotics company ROBOTERA officially launched its next-generation high-performance humanoid robot-the ROBOT L7. Standing at 171 cm tall, This bipedal robot is capable of high-dynamic actions such as running, 360-degree spin jumps, and street dancing, while also performing functional tasks in logistics and industrial settings like sorting, barcode scanning, and screw fastening. It even handles delicate operations like tearing tissues and drawing curtains, achieving dual breakthroughs in agility and utility.







A Full-Size Bipedal Robot That Can Both Entertain and Work

ROBOT L7 achieving dual breakthroughs in agility and utility.

Pushing the Limits of Full-Size Bipedal Robots in Dynamic Motion

High-dynamic motion control in full-size bipedal humanoid robots is significantly more complex than in smaller models. A 65 kg body demands stronger joint torque for balance, and a 171 cm frame requires higher limb coordination precision. The ROBOT L7 achieves a full-stack breakthrough across power, structure, and control, addressing the key challenges of large-scale humanoid design.







ROBOT L7 achieves comprehensive upgrades in power, structure, and control systems.

1. High-Torque Motors: The Power Core

The robot is equipped with top-tier joint motors that deliver 400 N·m peak torque, enabling explosive lower-limb force for jumping and aerial movement under a 65 kg load. With a peak joint speed of 25 rad/s, the robot can adjust its posture in under 0.1 seconds, preventing imbalance. This performance not only surpasses smaller robots but also outperforms similar full-size models.

2. Quasi-Direct Drive + Modular Lightweight Structure

The ROBOT L7 adopts a quasi-direct drive joint system paired with a fully self-developed modular skeletal structure, resolving the traditional trade-off between strength and flexibility. By eliminating conventional gear reducers, this design reduces power loss and achieves a more compact structure with improved force feedback accuracy-allowing real-time adjustment to impacts.

The core frame uses aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and carbon fiber composites, ensuring it can withstand momentary force surges while keeping the total weight at 65 kg-preserving its dynamic performance edge.

From Performing to Producing: Dexterous Upper Body for Real-World Work

The ROBOT L7 isn't just built for repetitive tasks-it rapidly learns new skills and adapts to complex, multi-scenario demands.







ROBOT L7 is equipped with agile upper limbs, ideal for real-world applications.

1. Large Operational Reach

The ROBOT L7 boasts a 2.1-meter spherical operational range, made possible by wide shoulder extension and 3 degrees of freedom in the waist, covering workspaces from desktops to high shelves-an outstanding reach among full-size humanoids.

2. Ten-Axis Wrist for Enhanced Angle Flexibility

Featuring a 10-axis wrist with ±45° lateral swing and ±90° forward/backward motion, it breaks the constraint of fixed wrist angles. In industrial assembly, for example, it can handle tilted interfaces and hidden screws without rotating the entire body, improving success rates in complex tasks.

3. Fully Direct-Drive Five-Fingered Hand: Power and Precision in One

An industry-first, ROBOTERA's fully direct-drive five-fingered dexterous hand delivers groundbreaking manipulation capability:

12 independently actuated degrees of freedom: Each finger is independently controlled, enabling operations from gripping mechanical parts to handling soft packages and pressing buttons on tools like screw guns.

10 Hz response rate: Adjusts finger posture 10 times per second, enabling fast transitions between tasks like screwing, scanning, and labeling.

Strength-meets-dexterity: With dual 7-axis biomimetic arms capable of carrying up to 20 kg, it can both handle heavy material transport and execute delicate tasks like operating pipettes or handheld tools-ideal for flexible manufacturing.







The ROBOT L7 introduces the world's first "full-body + upper-body" interchangeable configuration

Multi-Form Configurations for Commercial Versatility

The ROBOT L7 introduces the world's first "full-body + upper-body" interchangeable configuration:

Industrial settings: Use the upper-body-only form to minimize space usage, suitable for compact environments like electronic assembly lines.

Commercial services: Use the full-body version for dynamic displays like 360° spinning jumps and street dance performances.

This modular design reduces deployment cost per use case and validates the feasibility of scenario-specific customization.

The launch of the ROBOT L7 demonstrates the technical viability of combining full-size high dynamics with fine manipulation, while its modular design supports real-world commercial adoption across diverse applications-from R&D to industrial deployment.

As of this year, ROBOTERA has delivered over 200 units, with hundreds more in production. Its clientele includes 9 of the world's top tech giants, and its robots are the preferred platforms in the global developer community, contributing to groundbreaking research and practical applications at institutions like MIT, Stanford, and UC Berkeley. Since early this year, over 50% of its revenue comes from North America and the Middle East markets.

