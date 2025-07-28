Vigeo Care Center And Aesthetics Offering Non-Invasive Muscle Activation Technology To Tone And Tighten Skin, Heal Injuries And Combat Incontinence

Emsculpt NEO by BTL uses muscle activation and heat to burn fat and build muscle in hard-to-treat areas, such as the abdomen, buttocks, thighs and underarms. For the abdomen, it is equivalent to doing 20,000 sit-ups. (PRNewsfoto/Femme Medical and Spa)

One-Year Anniversary Party to be Held August 13

ALGONQUIN, Ill., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For those seeking the latest in wellness technologies, Vigeo Care Center & Aesthetics , a primary care and aesthetics practice in Algonquin, Illinois, has what you need. They are now featuring novel technologies that tone muscles, stimulate collagen production and help those combatting incontinence to regain a sense of control.

"These new technologies are allowing us to redefine wellness for our patients," says Jessica Christiansen, Nurse Practitioner and Founder of Vigeo Care Center & Aesthetics. "Now, my staff and I can offer the latest noninvasive, needle free and pain free procedures that make a concrete difference in our patients' daily lives."

The Vigeo team aims for a personalized treatment plan that optimizes patients' health, looking at factors such as genetics, environment and stress. The care plan may involve a range of treatments, including IV therapy, hormone balancing and menopause care. Vigeo Care Center & Aesthetics also offers Emsculpt NEO , a cutting-edge device using muscle activation and heat to burn up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle.

For the face, Vigeo Care Center & Aesthetics offers Emface , a non-invasive muscle activation treatment that boosts collagen production and tightens skin. Another option is Exion Face , a non-invasive use of radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen production while improving skin tone and texture.

In addition, individuals dealing with incontinence can benefit from EMSELLA, a device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute sessions. The EMSELLA can do the equivalent of over 10,000 Kegel exercises in a 30-minute session. The procedure is very successful, with a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

Vigeo Care Center & Aesthetics is hosting a 1-year Anniversary party on August 13 from 3-7 p.m. at 1442 Merchant Drive, Algonquin, IL 60102. Attendees can demo several leading-edge technologies, as well as enjoy refreshments, giveaways, and elite pricing. Participants will get a passport to go "Around the World" from station to station with prizes for those who get all their passports stamped. To RSVP, call 224-241-8427.

