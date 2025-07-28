Jones Walker Fortifies Maritime Practice Group With Addition Of Chris Hannan In New Orleans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are pleased to welcome Chris to our maritime practice group," said the firm's managing partner. "He has extensive experience across various segments of the maritime and offshore industries, and his work has led to precedent-setting decisions in maritime law. Chris' practice and client base are very complementary to our strong maritime group and bolster our nationally-ranked maritime practice."

A nationally recognized maritime and offshore energy counselor, Chris has deep experience in admiralty law, marine insurance, and offshore energy matters. His practice spans both the blue and brown water industries and offshore infrastructure and operations, and his work has contributed to major maritime law precedents.

"I am thrilled to join Jones Walker's nationally recognized and respected maritime practice group," Chris said. "The firm provides an incredible platform for me to service my existing clients, and the maritime team offers me a fantastic opportunity to simultaneously grow my practice. I have long admired Jones Walker's extensive history in navigating maritime law and am honored to be a part of such a stellar group of attorneys."

Chris counsels clients in high-stakes litigation and complex regulatory and contractual matters, both domestically and internationally. He also advises clients on indemnity, insurance, and risk allocation in maritime contracts and represents them in commercial disputes involving shipbuilding, coastwise trade issues, maritime liens, vessel arrests, and anti-indemnity statutes.

Chris has represented clients in multidistrict litigation; arbitrations before various tribunals, proceedings before the US Coast Guard, US Customs and Border Protection, and the US Department of the Interior's Interior Board of Land Appeals; and appeals before the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the Supreme Court of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

He is actively involved in industry organizations, including the Maritime Law Association of the United States, where he serves on its board of directors and holds several leadership roles. Chris is also a member of Comité Maritime International and serves on its working group addressing offshore wind issues and international uniformity.

