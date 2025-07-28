403
Saudi FM Hails Int'l Conf. On Palestine As Turning Point For Bi-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 28 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Monday the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine is a "turning point" for implementing the two-state solution and ending Israeli occupation.
Addressing the conference, he said that Saudi Arabia believes that regional security, stability and prosperity could be attained by giving the Palestinian people their legitimate rights, mainly an independent state on the June 4 border with East Jerusalem being its capital.
He underlined that an independent Palestinian statehood is the genuine key to the region's peace, calling for an immediate halt to the humanitarian crisis triggered by the serious Israeli war and violations against Palestinians.
For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said wide-scale participation in this international conference reflects global consensus on the necessity of ending Gaza war, calling for using the gathering as a turning point for putting the bi-state solution in place.
He stressed that the international community should act for putting an end to the Gaza war, which puts the entire region's security and stability in jeopardy.
The French foreign minister lashed out at Israeli occupying forces for targeting Palestinians civilians, women and children, while trying to get some aid at humanitarian assistance centers.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa considered the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine a "message to the Palestinian people", that the world backs the Palestinian people's rights to life, freedom, dignity and sovereign state.
He added that this event bears a promise and undertaking for the Palestinian people that "this historical oppression" must come to an end. (Pickup previous)
