Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Senator Graham: Putin Seriously Miscalculated Trump On Ukraine

2025-07-28 03:11:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lawmaker wrote about this on Monday on his page on the X network , Ukrinform reports.

“I completely understand President Donald Trump's frustration with Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine, which indicates no real desire to come to the peace table,” the senator said.

He stressed that the Kremlin leader“ seriously miscalculated” with President Trump .

“I hope countries like China, India and Brazil - who prop up Putin's war machine -are about to pay a long overdue price,” the senator said.

Read also: Trum p about Putin: I'm not so interested in talking anymor

He stressed that Congress has overwhelming bipartisan support to help President Trump in his efforts to bring the parties to the negotiating table.

As reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to shorten the deadline for Russia to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine to 10-12 days.

MENAFN28072025000193011044ID1109853368

