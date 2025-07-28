Senator Graham: Putin Seriously Miscalculated Trump On Ukraine
“I completely understand President Donald Trump's frustration with Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine, which indicates no real desire to come to the peace table,” the senator said.
He stressed that the Kremlin leader“ seriously miscalculated” with President Trump .
“I hope countries like China, India and Brazil - who prop up Putin's war machine -are about to pay a long overdue price,” the senator said.Read also: Trum p about Putin: I'm not so interested in talking anymor
He stressed that Congress has overwhelming bipartisan support to help President Trump in his efforts to bring the parties to the negotiating table.
As reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to shorten the deadline for Russia to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine to 10-12 days.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment