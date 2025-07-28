Azerbaijani-Turkmen Joint Intergovernmental Commission Views Fresh Outlooks (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend .

The Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on a strong historical foundation, cultural affinity, and mutual respect between the two brotherly nations.

The meeting noted that the high level of trust and mutual understanding between the heads of state plays a significant role in strengthening cooperation.

Besides, the meeting pointed out that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are implementing important joint projects and initiatives and share a broad partnership agenda that includes key areas such as economy, trade, energy, transport, and humanitarian cooperation.

The meeting highlighted the potential for enhancing investment cooperation with Turkmenistan, adding that 75 Turkmenistan-invested companies are currently operating in Azerbaijan in sectors such as industry, transport, construction, trade, and services.

Furthermore, the meeting mentioned that the countries have great potential for expanding energy cooperation, and with its well-developed energy export infrastructure, Azerbaijan is ready to discuss mechanisms of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting emphasized cooperation with Turkmenistan on revitalizing the East–West transport corridor and increasing the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, and that in recent years, transit cargo volume between the two countries has shown steady growth-exceeding two million tons last year and one million tons in the first half of this year.

Moreover, the meeting spotlighted opportunities to strengthen partnerships in trade, energy, industrial parks, transport, business, agriculture, and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The meeting also briefed on Azerbaijan's growing economic indicators, its favorable business and investment environment, transport and logistics infrastructure capabilities, and the prospects of the Zangezur Corridor; emphasized the importance of expanding relations between business communities; and invited Turkmen investors to engage in active cooperation.

The Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev, highlighted the wide-ranging prospects for developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan across various sectors and shared his views on the directions of partnership development.

During the event, the sides discussed prospects for joint activities in various fields and initiatives serving common economic interests.

At the end of the meeting, a protocol summarizing the outcomes of the 8th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and outlining the expansion of partnerships in economic-trade relations, energy, transport, agriculture, and other sectors was signed by Jabbarov and Atagulyev.