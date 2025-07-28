MK Notary Services Expands Mobile And Remote Notarization Across Florida, Pioneering A New Era Of Document Authentication

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Our goal is to make notarization easy, secure, and flexible. Whether at your home, your office, or online, we meet you where you are,” said Melissa K. Garner, Owner and CEO of MK Notary Services."MK Notary Services, founded by Melissa K. Garner, is setting new benchmarks for convenience and professionalism in Florida's notary industry. Offering fully mobile and remote online notarization (RON) solutions, the company enables Floridians to securely notarize important documents from virtually anywhere. With a commitment to accuracy, accessibility, and compliance with Florida state law, MK Notary Services continues to lead the evolution of modern notarization statewide.

A Trusted Solution for Modern Notarization in Florida

As demand for accessible, compliant, and convenient notary services continues to grow in the digital era, MK Notary Services is answering the call. Founded by Melissa K. Garner , a state-commissioned notary public and industry leader, the company has built a reputation across Florida for its dedication to professionalism, mobility, and client satisfaction.

GMB Location: Notary and Apostille Service in Tallahassee, FL

MK Notary Services now offers mobile notary appointments throughout Florida and Remote Online Notarization (RON) to serve clients with 24/7 availability. Whether notarizing real estate transactions, legal affidavits, estate planning documents, or school consent forms, MK Notary Services delivers a streamlined experience that emphasizes security, accuracy, and flexibility.

Meeting the Needs of a Changing Landscape

Traditional in-office notary services have long presented challenges-especially for clients who are elderly, disabled, time-constrained, or located in rural areas. MK Notary Services addresses this by offering flexible options for both in-person mobile and fully remote notarizations via secure, state-approved platforms.

Popular Services Include:



Real Estate Closings and Loan Documents

Wills, Trusts, and Power of Attorney

Business Contracts and Vendor Agreements

Healthcare Directives and Living Wills

Affidavits and Sworn Statements Adoption, School, and Consent Forms

With evening and weekend appointments available, the company ensures that clients can access notary services on their own schedule, without delays or disruptions.







Technology-Driven, Human-Led

MK Notary Services is among a growing class of professional providers leveraging digital tools to offer Remote Online Notarization (RON) . Using secure video conferencing and identity verification technology, clients can now complete notarizations from anywhere with a device and internet connection-without ever leaving home.

All RON sessions are legally valid under Florida law and include detailed audit trails and digital seals. These tools provide not only greater access but enhanced document integrity and recordkeeping for clients in both personal and professional spheres.

“Remote notarization gives people freedom,” said Melissa K. Garner .“You shouldn't have to miss work, drive across town, or rearrange your life just to get a document notarized. Our remote and mobile options make this vital service accessible to everyone.”

Who MK Notary Services Helps Individuals and Families

From first-time homebuyers to caregivers navigating healthcare paperwork, MK Notary Services offers guidance and flexibility. Mobile notaries meet clients at their homes, care facilities, or hospitals-helping Floridians manage life's most important decisions with ease and dignity.

Small Businesses and Professionals

MK Notary Services partners with Florida-based realtors, attorneys, lenders, title companies, and healthcare providers to handle bulk or time-sensitive notarizations on location or online. The mobile and remote options reduce business interruptions and support faster closings and contract execution.

Government and Legal Professionals

Legal professionals appreciate the attention to detail and full compliance with Florida statutes. All notarizations-physical and remote-are executed with meticulous care, preserving document validity for court, agency, or corporate submission.

Core Values That Drive the Company

1. Accessibility: With statewide mobile coverage and RON capability, MK Notary Services removes traditional barriers to notarization.

2. Professionalism: All services are handled by experienced, background-screened, and certified notaries who adhere to the highest legal and ethical standards.

3. Compliance and Security: The company utilizes encrypted platforms for all digital sessions and follows rigorous ID verification and document handling procedures in line with Florida notary law.

4. Flexibility: Appointments are offered 7 days a week, including holidays and after-hours, to accommodate urgent and last-minute requests.

Clients Share Their Experiences

“I had a complicated estate plan that needed notarization across three counties-Melissa showed up on time, was thoroughly professional, and made it easy,” said a recent client in Orlando.

Another client from Jacksonville shared:“We were under a tight deadline for our home refinance. MK Notary Services came to our office after hours and got everything signed the same day. That kind of flexibility is rare.”

Leadership with a Vision

Melissa K. Garner brings over a decade of administrative and customer service experience to the notary industry. As a certified Florida Notary Public, Remote Online Notary, and Notary Signing Agent, she founded MK Notary Services with one goal in mind: to make document authentication easier for everyone.

“I built this business to provide solutions,” Garner said.“Whether it's a single signature or a multi-party transaction, we take pride in delivering a calm, efficient, and reliable process every time.”

Her leadership has earned MK Notary Services a growing client base and a strong reputation for professionalism, punctuality, and personalization.

About MK Notary Services

MK Notary Services is a Florida-based provide of mobile and remote online notarization services. Founded by Melissa K. Garner, the company offers professional, secure, and fully compliant notarization solutions throughout the state. With flexible hours, rapid response times, and a commitment to excellence, MK Notary Services empowers clients to notarize critical documents anytime, anywhere.