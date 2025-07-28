Attorney Flora Templeton Stuart Named 2025 Woman Of The Year By Bowling Green Human Rights Commission

MENAFN - GetNews) 2025 Woman of the Year by Bowling Green: An annual award that recognizes exceptional service to the Bowling Green and Warren County communities.







The law firm of Flora Templeton Stuart is honored to announce that its founder attorney, Flora Templeton Stuart, has been selected by the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission as Woman of the Year, 2025. This prestigious award is a testament to Ms. Stuart's exceptional service to the legal community through her years of service to the Bowling Green and Warren County communities.

The Bowling Green Human Rights Commission (BGHRC) is an ordinance-established department on August 1, 1966, by the City of Bowling Green. The Commission advocates for opening doors of opportunity, eliminating discrimination, and building positive human relations in the community. Receiving the 2025 Woman of the Year award from the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission is a great accomplishment for Attorney Flora Templeton Stuart. Her efforts have not only promoted the development of her professional life but have also acted as an inspiration for many women who are aspiring in the field of law.

With nearly five decades of experience in Social Security Disability, Workers' Compensation, and Personal Injury law, Attorney Stuart has become a trusted legal authority for clients across Kentucky and Tennessee. Since becoming the leader of the firm, she has remained focused on advocacy, ethics, and public service. Flora Templeton Stuart's recognition as the 2025 Woman of the Year BGHRC award winner is a feat not only for her but also for the law firm.

In response to Attorney Stuart being honored as the 2025 Woman of the Year by the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission, a spokesperson of the law firm stated,“Ms. Stuart is proud to put her 50 years of experience representing the injured. As a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Tennessee Bar Association, she has collected millions for her seriously injured clients so that they can have a better future.“

The 2025 Woman of the Year Bowling Green Human Rights Commission award is a highlight in the history of the Law Offices of Flora Templeton Stuart . As the company continues to serve customers in Kentucky and Tennessee, Ms upholds her purpose of justice, equality, and community service. This award reflects her devotion to personal injury law and her role as a pioneering woman attorney in her area.

For more information on Attorney Flora Templeton and her prestigious award, please visit the law firm's website.

About Flora Templeton Stuart

Dedicated to serving for five decades as a personal injury and car accident lawyer in Kentucky , Attorney Flora Stuart is a renowned lawyer specializing in personal injury suits. She is the first female attorney to represent clients in her community and has been recognized for her trailblazing work. Ms. Stuart's leadership has been featured by national and local publications and broadcasting stations like WNKY (CBS/NBC), Fox, ABC, NBC, The New York Times, and Time magazine. She is a member of both the Kentucky Bar Association and the Tennessee Bar Association, which has enabled her to recover millions for badly injured clients. Flora is committed to making her legal practice beneficial to the lives of her clients and society.