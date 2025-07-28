Video: UAE Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Day After Air Drop Resumes Amid Deadly Starvation

A convoy of Emirati humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip today through the Rafah border crossing, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support and provide relief to the Palestinian people under the 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' humanitarian mission.

This comes a day after the Emirates resumed its 'Birds of Goodness' airdrop missions along with Jordan, with the planes dropping 25 tonnes of humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip.

Recommended For You

The convoy that entered on July 28 consisted of 38 trucks, including 18 loaded with food supplies, medical aid, and infant formula, and 20 trucks carrying pipes, tanks, and equipment to support the operation of a new water pipeline.

This pipeline will stretch approximately 7km, connecting the UAE-established desalination plant in Egypt to the displacement zones between the Palestinian cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, with a production capacity of 2 million gallons per day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

An earlier convoy of 25 trucks had entered yesterday, carrying water pipes and essential equipment for the pipeline. This brings the total number of trucks transporting materials for the water infrastructure project to 45, with all necessary components now delivered and preparations underway for the project's implementation.

On Saturday, July 26, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed the Emirates would immediately resume airdrop operations to Gaza as part of its ongoing humanitarian mission.

In a statement posted, the minister said the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical and unprecedented level, underscoring the urgent need for sustained international aid efforts.

The UAE has also affirmed its support for the Palestinian people and stated that it will remain a humanitarian priority, and it will continue to coordinate with regional and international partners to ensure that aid reaches the areas most in need by all means - land, sea, and air.

The UAE's aid has accounted for more than 44 per cent of the total international aid reaching the Gaza Strip. The airdrop initiative is to support civilians in isolated areas of the Strip that are inaccessible by land.

The total amount of food and relief supplies dropped over the Gaza Strip since the launch of the 'Birds of Goodness' initiative, using 193 aircraft, amounts to approximately 3,725 tons. These supplies included basic food supplies and vital supplies to meet the needs of families affected by the difficult and catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Strip.