Tinygemsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Showcases Drivers At Laguna Seca Java House Grand Prix Of Monterey

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) , a technology company at the intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming, announced that Lottery and Sports drivers Callum Ilott, Louis Foster and Sebastian Murray will compete at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Foster, driving the #45 Droplight Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, enters the event with an average starting position of 8.4 over the last five races and aims to convert his strong qualifying pace into points. Ilott returns to the circuit where he secured his career-best IndyCar finish of P5 in 2023, while Murray makes his comeback to INDY NXT after being medically cleared following a crash at Mid-Ohio. SEGG Media leadership will be on-site to advance its Young Drivers Academy Program as part of its long-term commitment to developing elite racing talent across INDYCAR and international series.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating digital assets such as Sports and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

