MBRF Secures Egypt's Media And Digital Transformation Foundation Award For Best Knowledge And Innovation-Supporting Institution

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) secured the 'Best Knowledge and Innovation-Supporting Institution in the Arab World' title for 2025 for its groundbreaking efforts to empower Arab generations with essential tools for knowledge and innovation, as well as to promote societies based on science, critical thinking, and creativity. The award was presented by Egypt's Media and Digital Transformation Foundation.

This prestigious honor celebrates MBRF's long-standing legacy spanning over 25 years of promoting education and innovation. The Foundation has established several educational ecosystems fostering education, entrepreneurship, and research and development (R&D), as well as launching strategic initiatives that have significantly advanced knowledge creation and sharing in Arab communities. Through strategic initiatives and transformative programs, the Foundation has taken a leading role in shaping knowledge-based societies throughout the Arab world.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said:“We are honored to receive this distinguished award, which reaffirms our steadfast commitment to knowledge as the foundation of progress. It represents both a valued addition to our collection of accolades and validates our intellectual and knowledge-based mission. At MBRF, we believe that investing in people is the most powerful investment a nation can make. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, we remain dedicated to serving as a beacon for Arab creativity, building knowledge-based societies, empowering individuals, and inspiring innovation across the region and beyond.”

H.E. further commended the Media and Digital Transformation Foundation in Egypt for its influential role in promoting creative and digital media across the Arab world, fostering an innovative, technology-driven media landscape through its persistent efforts. He praised the Foundation's Media Creativity Competition as a crucial platform for discovering and supporting emerging talent, while celebrating the region's rich creative potential across various media sectors.

With a growing portfolio of impactful initiatives, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation continues to drive a culture of learning, innovation, and sustainable development. Its efforts remain essential in laying the foundation for a thriving knowledge economy focused on empowering individuals, enhancing capacities, and creating supportive conditions for knowledge creation and sharing across the Arab world and internationally.