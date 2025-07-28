Info-Tech Research Group Extends Annual Awards Nomination Deadlines As Recognition Program For IT Leadership Grows

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In an expanded format of the firm's annual awards program that now includes a total of five new award categories , the Info-Tech Awards are designed to spotlight leaders and organizations that go beyond operational delivery to create strategic value. Through a mix of data from Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic , nomination materials, and expert evaluation, the program ensures that recipients are recognized not only for their accomplishments but also for the impact they've had across their organizations and industries over the past year.

" We've seen firsthand how technology leaders are elevating their organizations, not just through IT excellence, but by driving real and measurable value ," says Geraldine Mongay Vignau , Vice President of Customer Marketing at Info-Tech Research Group. " The Info-Tech Awards were expanded to reflect this shift, recognizing not just titles or projects, but lasting, measurable impact across the organization and the people and teams who are redefining what IT leadership looks like. "

Info-Tech Awards 2025 Categories Applications Due August 31, 2025

– An organization that has implemented groundbreaking IT initiatives, used technology in innovative ways, or has set new industry standards that are shaping the future of IT.– IT professionals who exemplify innovation, inclusive leadership, and mentorship within their organizations and the broader industry, inspiring the next generation of women.

Spotlighting Award-Winning IT Leaders at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

As part of Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas , a standout panel session titled Lessons From Exceptional IT Leaders brought together past award recipients from various sectors, including higher education, healthcare, public health, and manufacturing. Moderated by Geoff Nielson , Senior Vice President at Info-Tech Research Group, the discussion highlighted practical strategies for driving stakeholder satisfaction, leading transformation, and earning organizational trust. The expert panel included the following IT leaders and previous honorees:



Isaac Abbs , Assistant Vice Chancellor for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Pima Community College

Jason Frame , Chief Information Officer for Southern Nevada Health District

Jamie Hornstein , North America CIO for ProDriven Global Brands Bharath Prabhakaran , Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at the University of Cincinnati

"The most important thing IT leaders can do is measure stakeholder satisfaction and act on the feedback," said Nielson during the session on June 12, 2025. "It's a privilege to recognize two sets of leaders this year: those who were scored highest by stakeholders via Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision program as well as those nominated for their vision and impact in the industry."

Panelists shared candid insights into how they built trust, scaled innovation, and delivered results, from implementing AI solutions and addressing technical debt to launching campus-wide infrastructure upgrades and redefining career pathways. During the session, the speakers also shared how they operationalized feedback from Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision survey, using it not only to measure satisfaction but to guide concrete actions and continuous improvements across their teams.

Key Dates and Application Process



Nomination Deadline: Nominations for the Innovator of the Year and Women Leading IT categories will close on August 31, 2025.

Selection Process: Winners will be selected through a combination of diagnostic data, nomination forms, and interviews, with additional evaluations as required . Announcement & Recognition: Awards will be publicly announced in November 2025, with winners receiving a trophy and certificate to recognize their achievements .

For full eligibility criteria and submission details, as well as detailed information about each of the awards, please visit the Info-Tech Awards 2025 page .

To stay up to date with all further announcements, please follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X .

