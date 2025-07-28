Homes For Our Troops Hosts Volunteer Day To Support Injured Army Veteran In Idaho Falls

Local Community to Help Landscape the Yard of SSG Christopher Byers' Specially Adapted Home

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a national nonprofit dedicated to building and donating specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, will host a Volunteer Day in Idaho Falls on Saturday August 2nd at 9:30AM MT. The event brings together community members to help landscape the new home of Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Byers, who was severely injured while serving in Iraq.SSG Byers' new house, built by HFOT, is custom designed to restore his independence and improve his quality of life. The Volunteer Day effort is part of HFOT's mission to not only provide homes-but to engage the community in honoring and uplifting those who have sacrificed for our country."Seeing volunteers come out and work side by side to support one of our nation's finest is incredibly moving. It will take the entire community to enable our Veterans to fully rebuild their, and their families' lives," says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General (USA, Ret) Tom Landwermeyer.Location: 1615 Helix Blvd., Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, ID 83402Date: Friday, August 2ndTime: Volunteer check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. MT; Landscaping runs from 10 a.m. MT to Noon MTMedia Assets: Interviews with Veteran, volunteers, and HFOT representatives. B-roll opportunities of the community in action.Learn more about SSG Christopher Byers' story here: Christopher Byers – Homes For Our Troops .ABOUT HOMES FOR OUR TROOPSHomes For Our Troops is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. Since 2004, HFOT has completed over 410 homes and currently has 77 ongoing projects across the U.S. Learn more at .

Susan Woodard

Homes For Our Troops

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.