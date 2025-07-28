Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pear Protocol Goes Live With Hyperliquid Integration And Announces $4.1M Strategic Round Led By Castle Island Ventures


2025-07-28 10:12:42

(MENAFN- Chainwire) London, UK, July 28th, 2025, Chainwire

Pear Protocol , the premier pair trading platform in crypto, has officially launched its native integration with Hyperliquid , unlocking seamless pair trading on top of the Hyperliquid perpetual orderbook .

This launch coincides with the closing of a $4.1M strategic funding round led by Castle Island Ventures , with participation from Compound VC , Florin Digital and Sigil Fund . The raise comes as Pear Protocol nears $1BN in trading volume , powering over 4,000 traders with daily volumes in beta already above $5M+ .

What This Means for Users

With the Hyperliquid integration now live, traders on Pear can enjoy:

  • Continued eligibility for any Hyperliquid Season 3 points and HyPear Points, converting into claimable $HYPE
  • One-click entry and exit across both legs of a pair trade
  • Limit and TWAP execution on the ratio , optimising entry and exits
  • TP/SL logic based on the ratio for superior risk management
  • Direct ratio charting , net funding differentials , and custom pair weighting tools



Pear makes advanced strategies simple, mobile-friendly, and capital-efficient – whether you're trading HYPE/SOL or building custom ETH/BTC trades with beta-weighted logic.

Strategic Use of Funds

The new capital will be deployed to:

  • Expand Pear's institutional-grade product suite
  • Launch vaults and APIs on HyperEVM
  • Re-launch their spot token with deeper liquidity on Hyperliquid's Spot Orderbook
  • Accelerate user growth and talent acquisition
  • Position Pear for long-term sustainability – including optional protocol buybacks and new revenue lines

This round strategically aligns Pear Protocol with some of the most respected players in crypto venture, each bringing ecosystem reach, product insight, and long-term conviction.

About Pear Protocol

Pear Protocol is the leading DeFi-native pair trading terminal, enabling users to trade one token against another with high capital efficiency. With integrations across major venues including Hyperliquid, GMX and SYMMIO, Pear serves both professional retail and institutional users. Learn more at https://pear.garden

Users can follow Pear Protocol's Twitter (

