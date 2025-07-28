Jordan's Support For Two-State Solution Garners Wider Int'l Recognition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 28 (Petra) -- Jordan's position in support of international recognition of a Palestinian state under the two-state solution gains more regional and international recognition, as a key voice in the advocacy for legitimate Palestinian rights and a just and comprehensive peace in the region.The Kingdom's unwavering stance underlines a historic commitment to international legitimacy and UN resolutions and a pivotal step to pressure Israel and the international community to end the occupation and set up an independent Palestinian state on national Palestinian soil.Jordan's participation in the upcoming New York conference on the two-state solution aligns with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision that regional stability is unattainable without recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison noted the Kingdom's preparations for the New York conference, as a practical step towards the two-state solution, including the recognition of the State of Palestine and collective security guarantees for the region.He commended Jordan's firm stance on peace and cooperation, highlighting France's decision to recognize Palestine, which President Emmanuel Macron formally conveyed in a letter to President Mahmoud Abbas. The recognition is expected to be formally announced during the upcoming UN General Assembly session in September.France's recognition underscores France's commitment to the Palestinians' right to self-determination, he said, adding that ending Israel's occupation since 1967 has become imperative, as highlighted by the International Court of Justice. He emphasized that humanitarian aid should not be used as a weapon, pointing to the urgent need to end the war in Gaza and alleviate civilian suffering.Spanish Ambassador Miguel de Lucas described Jordan as a key partner in promoting stability in the Middle East and a vital ally in Euro-Mediterranean cooperation. He praised Jordan's historical role in fostering peace, moderation, and interfaith dialogue, as well as its constructive regional diplomacy.De Lucas reiterated that both Spain and Jordan see the two-state solution, based on international law and UN resolutions, as the only viable path to a just and lasting peace. He affirmed Madrid's recognition of Palestine as a step towards achieving this goal, emphasizing that a future Palestinian state must be viable, with East Jerusalem as its capital and territorial connection between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan said Jordanian diplomacy remains key for peace in the region.He said the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs has underscored Jordan's essential role in drafting and passing numerous international resolutions in favor of Palestine, working with allies in the UN Security Council, General Assembly, and UNESCO.President of the Jordan Society for Scientific Research Reda Khawaldeh said Jordan has successfully garnered Arab and international support for an independent Palestinian state on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.