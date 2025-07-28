403
Thailand, Cambodia Agree To Unconditional Ceasefire - Malaysia PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (KUNA) -- Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an "unconditional" and immediate ceasefire that brings an end to days of deadly border clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbors, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday.
The truce, which comes into effect midnight on Monday, follows talks the Malaysian prime minster held with his Thai and Cambodian counterparts, Phumtham Wechayachai and Hun Manet, respectively, in which the US and China were actively involved.
He went on to acknowledge the efforts of US President Donald Trump in finding a "peaceful resolution" to the conflict, in which he held extensive talks with the political leaders of Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia, the prime minister told a press conference.
The talks come a day before a similar gathering slated for Tuesday between the military chiefs of the Southeast Asian neighbors, while there were reports of armed border clashes and heavy exchange of fire in the hours preceding the ceasefire announcement.
The dispute dates back more than a century, but flared up in 2008 when Cambodia attempted to register an 11th century temple located in the disputed border area as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was met by vehement opposition from Bangkok.
Thailand and Cambodia have downgraded diplomatic ties amid the ensuing conflict, after months of escalating tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbors degenerated into days of armed clashes that left tens of people either dead or injured. (end)
