“The Art of the Pour”: Viceroy’s Table Invites You to Sip into Luxury With Their Irresistible Cocktails
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Viceroy’s Table, a restaurant where every corner whispers history and every dish celebrates culture, has launched its cocktail menu, with every drink combining exotic ingredients and royal inspiration.
Viceroy’s Table’s new cocktail collection is a passport to the heart of India. From the first sip, you’re transported, through bustling spice markets, moonlit palace gardens, and the grandeur of the Maharajas’ courts. These aren’t just cocktails; they’re stories in a glass, designed to enchant the senses and leave a lasting impression. Prepare to sip, savour, and be swept away by its luxurious breeze.
From timeless classics to regional favourites with a twist, each glass tells a story. Viceroy’s Table introduces a curated collection of signature cocktails, including:
SAFFRON SPICE:
A daring duet of delicate and bold — floral saffron and fiery Bhavnagri chilli, infused into gin for a sensuous, slow-burning sip.
COASTAL PICANTE:
A punchy coastal rebel — tequila takes on the heat of vindaloo spice, soothed just enough by sweet agave. Fiery, fearless, and unforgettable.
RASSAM MARY:
A South Indian reboot of the Bloody Mary — vodka stirred with tomato water, rassam spice, and laced with chilli and curry leaf oil for a tangy, bold hit of umami.
HIMALAYAN G+T:
A mountain meadow in a glass — crisp gin infused with chamomile and wild honey, accented with orange and a whisper of ginger warmth.
More than just an architectural marvel, this is a sanctuary of spellbinding sips, each drink a royal journey, transporting you to the golden era of Maharajas and timeless indulgence.
