403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Faces Intense Heatwave
(MENAFN) A relentless heatwave is gripping Iraq, with the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology reporting that temperatures surged beyond 50 degrees Celsius in 13 governorates on Monday.
According to a statement from the organization, the peak temperature of 51 degrees Celsius was documented in Baghdad, Wasit, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Basra.
Meanwhile, the areas of Kirkuk, Salahuddin, Diyala, Karbala, Babil, Najaf, Diwaniyah, and Muthanna all registered 50 degrees Celsius.
The authority is urging the population to steer clear of direct sunlight and avoid outdoor labor during the hottest periods of the day, citing the dangers of "fainting and heat exhaustion."
People are being advised to drink ample fluids and remain indoors, especially in the afternoon.
In response to the extreme conditions, various Iraqi provinces introduced temporary alterations to working hours.
The governor of Karbala mandated a two-hour cut in work schedules for both Monday and Tuesday, while Dhi Qar’s provincial council announced that Monday would be observed as a public holiday.
Extreme summer temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius are a recurring challenge in Iraq, often leading regional administrations to shorten work hours or declare holidays in an effort to safeguard public health.
According to a statement from the organization, the peak temperature of 51 degrees Celsius was documented in Baghdad, Wasit, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Basra.
Meanwhile, the areas of Kirkuk, Salahuddin, Diyala, Karbala, Babil, Najaf, Diwaniyah, and Muthanna all registered 50 degrees Celsius.
The authority is urging the population to steer clear of direct sunlight and avoid outdoor labor during the hottest periods of the day, citing the dangers of "fainting and heat exhaustion."
People are being advised to drink ample fluids and remain indoors, especially in the afternoon.
In response to the extreme conditions, various Iraqi provinces introduced temporary alterations to working hours.
The governor of Karbala mandated a two-hour cut in work schedules for both Monday and Tuesday, while Dhi Qar’s provincial council announced that Monday would be observed as a public holiday.
Extreme summer temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius are a recurring challenge in Iraq, often leading regional administrations to shorten work hours or declare holidays in an effort to safeguard public health.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment