Building Automation System Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Industry Growth By 2030
Major determinants of the market growth
Increase in security concerns among people, surge in urbanization, surge in need for improved communication across building management modules, and decreased incident response time are expected to drive the growth of the global building automation system market. On the other hand, high installation cost is expected to hinder the growth to some extent.
The commercial segment held the dominating market share
Based on application, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering around two-fifths of the global building automation system market. The commercial segment is essentially driven by its impeccable applications in the sector. There has been a remarkable rise in the use of building automation systems for various security purposes, such as monitoring and gathering evidence of movement and tracking other details in the commercial sector. In addition, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The industrial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Building automation systems are indigenously by the industrial sector for convenient production and supply monitoring and access.
Building energy management software segment held the highest CAGR through 2030
Based on offerings, the security and access controls segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fifth of the global building automation system market. Security and entryway management maintain a close eye on the area, and hence aids in controlling, managing, and gaining access to the control panels for security in a much more efficient way. On the other hand, the facility management systems segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Besides, the building energy management software is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The main reason for this surge is anticipated surge is because building energy management software will have the ability to lower daily expenses for the building's energy usage.
Segment by component: Hardware, Software
North America held the lion's share
Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering around one-third of the global building automation system market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The existence of several organizations engaged in construction activities in numerous nations throughout the region is primarily responsible for the expansion of the North American market, and this is anticipated to continue to be the region's market's major driver during the projected timeframe. In addition, more and more business across the region is incessantly investing in BAS, which will create ample opportunities. Furthermore, increase in investment in smart cities creates remunerative opportunities for the industry. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.
Major market players
Honeywell International Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Johnson Controls
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
ABB
Schneider Electric
Siemens
General Electric
Hubbell
United Technologies Corporation.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the building automation system market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing building automation system market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to building automation system market opportunity, key drivers, restraints.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the building automation system market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global building automation system market outlook.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global building automation system market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Building Automation System Market Segments:
Application
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Offerings
Facility Management Systems
Security and Access Controls
Fire Protection Systems
Building Energy Management Software
BAS Services
Others
Component
Hardware
Software
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
