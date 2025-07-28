403
China, Latin America Strengthen Ties
(MENAFN) Specialists from China and the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region came together on Friday to exchange perspectives regarding progress in human rights collaboration and their joint influence on international governance, during a gathering hosted in the region.
The event, officially named the Second China–Latin American and Caribbean States Roundtable on Human Rights, revolved around the theme China–Latin American and Caribbean States Community with a Shared Future and the Development of Human Rights.
The roundtable drew participation from more than 130 individuals, including officials, specialists, and delegates from civil groups, research institutions, and media outlets concerned with human rights matters.
Wang Yanwen, deputy secretary-general of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, emphasized the necessity of deeper China–LAC partnerships in academic research on human rights.
She advocated for the ethical application of digital tools, environmentally friendly advancement, and fairer global systems for human rights.
Zhang Donggang, chair of the University Council at Renmin University of China, stressed the importance of mutual cultural engagement, knowledge exchange, and joint efforts in governance as key avenues for enhancing China–LAC cooperation in the realm of human rights.
He highlighted the value of such collaboration in offering global solutions.
Cesar Martins, executive vice president of Sao Paulo State University, remarked that the forum illustrates how China and LAC states, despite differing cultural backgrounds, are able to unite for the betterment of their populations, serving as a worldwide model through cross-cultural dialogue.
Yu Peng, the Chinese Consul General in Sao Paulo, highlighted the role of China and LAC nations as emerging players on the world stage.
He encouraged building a mutual future and boosting partnerships in human rights in order to jointly address pressing issues and push forward human rights achievements on a global level.
