403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Fast-Tracks Ukraine Peace Deadline
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has declared he will shorten the timeline previously set for Moscow and Kiev to resolve the Ukraine crisis. Initially demanding a resolution within 50 days, Trump warned that failure to reach an agreement would lead to intensified sanctions against Russia.
The planned sanctions from Washington are expected to include secondary measures, such as tariffs targeting nations and entities engaging in commerce with Russia. The original deadline was scheduled to expire in early September.
“I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him (Putin) to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer what’s going to happen,” Trump said to reporters in Scotland ahead of his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Trump asserted that he has come close to brokering a ceasefire in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin on five occasions. “I’ve spoken to President Putin a lot, I’ve gotten along with him very well,” he noted, while also condemning Moscow for striking Ukrainian cities and expressing that he is “very disappointed” with Russian leadership.
Throughout the conflict, Moscow has maintained its openness to dialogue, indicating willingness to start negotiations without preconditions, provided the realities on the ground and underlying causes of the conflict are addressed. Russia criticized Trump’s fresh sanctions threat as “signals to continue war” for Ukraine and urged Washington to instead pressure Kiev.
Responding to prior US threats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that any new sanctions, including secondary ones, would not influence Russia’s policies, affirming that Moscow will “continue to move along our independent, sovereign, and sustained path.”
Earlier this week, Trump indicated the possibility of enforcing the sanctions ahead of his original deadline.
In May, Moscow and Kiev resumed direct talks in Istanbul after nearly three years of pause. Although no ceasefire was reached in last week’s latest round, the sides advanced humanitarian efforts, including prisoner and civilian exchanges.
The planned sanctions from Washington are expected to include secondary measures, such as tariffs targeting nations and entities engaging in commerce with Russia. The original deadline was scheduled to expire in early September.
“I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him (Putin) to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer what’s going to happen,” Trump said to reporters in Scotland ahead of his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Trump asserted that he has come close to brokering a ceasefire in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin on five occasions. “I’ve spoken to President Putin a lot, I’ve gotten along with him very well,” he noted, while also condemning Moscow for striking Ukrainian cities and expressing that he is “very disappointed” with Russian leadership.
Throughout the conflict, Moscow has maintained its openness to dialogue, indicating willingness to start negotiations without preconditions, provided the realities on the ground and underlying causes of the conflict are addressed. Russia criticized Trump’s fresh sanctions threat as “signals to continue war” for Ukraine and urged Washington to instead pressure Kiev.
Responding to prior US threats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that any new sanctions, including secondary ones, would not influence Russia’s policies, affirming that Moscow will “continue to move along our independent, sovereign, and sustained path.”
Earlier this week, Trump indicated the possibility of enforcing the sanctions ahead of his original deadline.
In May, Moscow and Kiev resumed direct talks in Istanbul after nearly three years of pause. Although no ceasefire was reached in last week’s latest round, the sides advanced humanitarian efforts, including prisoner and civilian exchanges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment