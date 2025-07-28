Gift Of Life In Collaboration With Labcorp And DOUBLEMINT®, Launch Hero Gum To Expand Marrow Donor Registry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By chewing a piece of gum for just five minutes, individuals can provide a viable sample for Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing and join the marrow registry - the first step toward potentially saving a life. The initiative will debut at Citi Field on August 1 during the New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants game, where the Gift of Life team will distribute hundreds of kits to fans.

Designed to remove barriers to registration and engage younger, more diverse audiences, Hero Gum reframes the donor sign-up process as quick, accessible, and even fun. The campaign kickoff taps into the energy of live sports to drive awareness and inspire action, addressing major gaps in donor availability:



Every three minutes , someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with blood cancer.

Around 20,000 Americans need a stem cell or marrow transplant each year. Only 30% of patients find a match within their families. The remaining 70% rely on strangers through donor registries.

"For decades, we've worked to make joining the registry more accessible - and Hero Gum is one of our most creative approaches yet," said Marti Freund, COO at Gift of Life Marrow Registry. "By turning something as familiar as chewing gum into a potential life-saving act, we're introducing a fresh, engaging way to connect with younger communities and expand the diversity of our donor base. At its core, this campaign is about broadening awareness and saving more lives."

Labcorp, which performs testing for the registry, has validated that DNA-rich cheek cells left on chewed gum can be reliably analyzed to identify HLA tissue markers, the genetic "fingerprint" used to match donors with patients battling leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood cancers and disorders. The closer the HLA match, the greater the likelihood of a successful transplant and full recovery.

"Labcorp is proud to power the science behind this innovative and potentially life-saving initiative," said Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp's chief medical and scientific officer. "By teaming up with Gift of Life, we're helping turn a simple act into an opportunity to become a much-needed donor - and advancing our mission to improve health and improve lives."

Safe, non-invasive, and convenient, Hero Gum kits are designed for distribution at high-traffic events, college campuses, and community centers across the U.S. In addition to the stadium activation, Hero Gum will be available online starting July 23 at .

