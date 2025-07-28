Trump's AI Action Plan Aims For Global Domination

MENAFN - Asia Times) “Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan” envisions a world controlled by all-knowing US technology.

It begins by declaring that“The United States is in a race to achieve global dominance in artificial intelligence (AI). Whoever has the largest AI ecosystem will set global AI standards and reap broad economic and military benefits. Just like we won the space race, it is imperative that the United States and its allies win this race.”

Released by the White House on July 23, the plan“identifies over 90 Federal policy actions across three pillars – Accelerating Innovation, Building American AI Infrastructure, and Leading in International Diplomacy and Security – that the Trump Administration will take in the coming weeks and months.”

In retrospect, it appears that the release of China's DeepSeek AI model last January really was a“Sputnik moment .”

With 23 pages of text, the Action Plan offers a highly detailed assessment of what needs to be done to“achieve the President's vision of global AI dominance.” It is a mission statement from an activist government, complete with an alphabet soup of departmental acronyms. For example:

“Led by DOD, DHS, and ODNI, in coordination with OSTP, NSC, OMB, and the Office of the National Cyber Director [ONCD] encourage the responsible sharing of AI vulnerability information as part of ongoing efforts to implement Executive Order 14306,“Sustaining Select Efforts to Strengthen the Nation's Cybersecurity and Amending Executive Order 13694 and Executive Order 14144.”

That's Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Office of Science and Technology Policy, National Security Council and Office of Management and Budget.

Also,“Through DOL, DOE, ED, NSF, and DOC, partner with state and local governments and workforce system stakeholders to support the creation of industry-driven training programs that address workforce needs tied to priority AI infrastructure occupations.”

That's Department of Labor, Department of Energy, Education Department (Department of Education), National Science Foundation and Department of Commerce.

Trump's opponents claim that he is gutting the federal bureaucracy and wiping out decades of accumulated expertise. It seems more accurate to say that he is wiping out opposition to his policies within the bureacracy and changing it to suit his own purposes.

That is what we might expect from those responsible for the Action Plan: White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios, AI and Crypto Czar David Sachs and Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio.

Krastios served as Chief Technology Officer of the United States and Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in the first Trump administration. Before that, he was a financial professional and investor who eventually became Peter Thiel's chief of staff. Theil was a co-founder of both PayPal and Palantir, the prominent developer of defense and intelligence data analytics software.

Sachs, who is also chairman of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur who started working for Thiel prior to the formation of PayPal, where he became COO. He is a member of the“PayPal Mafia,” which also includes Elon Musk.

According to Krastios,“America's AI Action Plan charts a decisive course to cement US dominance in artificial intelligence.”