403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s Aeroflot Cancels Over Forty Flights
(MENAFN) Russia's national airline, Aeroflot, grounded more than 40 flights on Monday after an "information failure."
The airline, based at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, made the announcement via its press office, but did not specify the cause behind the malfunction in its information systems or how long it would take to restore normal operations.
According to the statement, passengers affected by the flight cancellations have two options: they can either receive a refund or reschedule their flights for up to 10 days later.
The airline further assured that a team of specialists is working diligently to resolve the issue and return services to their regular state.
While the majority of the cancellations affected domestic routes, some international flights to destinations such as Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan were also impacted.
The Russian Prosecutor General’s office later revealed that the cause of the system failure was a "hacker attack," and a criminal investigation has been initiated.
A hacker group identified as Silent Crow took responsibility for the breach through a statement on Telegram.
The group claimed to have "completely destroyed" Aeroflot’s internal IT infrastructure after conducting a "long-term and large-scale operation."
The group further asserted that they had been inside the airline's corporate network for a year, carefully building access and infiltrating its core infrastructure.
In their statement, they claimed to have taken down roughly 7,000 servers and retrieved 22 terabytes of data.
The hackers also warned they would soon release "personal data of all Russians who have ever flown with Aeroflot."
The airline, based at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, made the announcement via its press office, but did not specify the cause behind the malfunction in its information systems or how long it would take to restore normal operations.
According to the statement, passengers affected by the flight cancellations have two options: they can either receive a refund or reschedule their flights for up to 10 days later.
The airline further assured that a team of specialists is working diligently to resolve the issue and return services to their regular state.
While the majority of the cancellations affected domestic routes, some international flights to destinations such as Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan were also impacted.
The Russian Prosecutor General’s office later revealed that the cause of the system failure was a "hacker attack," and a criminal investigation has been initiated.
A hacker group identified as Silent Crow took responsibility for the breach through a statement on Telegram.
The group claimed to have "completely destroyed" Aeroflot’s internal IT infrastructure after conducting a "long-term and large-scale operation."
The group further asserted that they had been inside the airline's corporate network for a year, carefully building access and infiltrating its core infrastructure.
In their statement, they claimed to have taken down roughly 7,000 servers and retrieved 22 terabytes of data.
The hackers also warned they would soon release "personal data of all Russians who have ever flown with Aeroflot."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment