MBC GROUP joins forces with Netflix to offer unparalleled streaming experience
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia | July 28, 2025: MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media organisation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announces a groundbreaking new regional partnership with Netflix, one of the world's leading entertainment services.
This first-of-this-kind partnership for Netflix in the Middle East and North Africa will give customers of MBCNOW - the recently launched entertainment service aggregator by MBC GROUP - seamless access to the full Netflix service. The newly created bundle will combine Netflix alongside Shahid, the world’s Arabic streaming platform, in addition to Linear TV channels, in one simple subscription.
This exciting new offering – bringing together two streaming giants under one roof – has never been seen before in MENA and promises to cater to the varied viewing preferences of families from the GCC, wider Arab world, and beyond. Featuring an extensive variety of content, including critically acclaimed series, documentaries, films, and more, there’s something for everyone this season with MBCNOW.
Fadel Zahreddine, Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC GROUP, commented: “This groundbreaking partnership is one for the books. To have two streaming giants – Shahid and Netflix – come together under one platform is something never seen before in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wider MENA, and we’re very excited for what’s to come.”
“We’re thrilled to have MBC GROUP join forces with Netflix to bring its content to our audiences under the convenience of a single subscription. This collaboration is part of our ongoing commitment to provide unparalleled global and local experiences for our audiences in the region. This is definitely the future of streaming and content consumption.” added Bhanu Chaddha, Director of Distribution and TV Products at MBC GROUP.”
On his part, Mohammed Al Kuraishi, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Middle East and Africa at Netflix said. “We are delighted to partner with MBC GROUP to bring our members in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the region easy access to our service and an incredible variety of international and Arabic shows, movies, documentaries, kids content, stand-ups, Live- events, and games. This partnership brings unparalleled entertainment offering to our members and puts them at the heart of the entertainment experience.”
Launched February 2025, MBCNOW offers an unmatched approach to content consumption for Saudi and wider Arab audiences. Transcending traditional TV viewing, MBCNOW has been designed to seamlessly bridge the gap between digital streaming and traditional broadcast television – bringing together MBC’s award-winning channels, as well as Shahid, all in one destination.
With the new Netflix agreement, MBC GROUP brings forward a distinctive bundle through MBCBNOW:
• Shahid + Netflix Pack: Combines the best of Arabic and international content, featuring Shahid’s vast library of award-winning Arabic TV shows, films, and documentaries, along with Netflix’s full catalogue. This bundle features a saving of more than or 21% compared to individual subscriptions.
Now available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across all major retailers and eCommerce stores, MBCNOW is the go-to hub for all entertainment needs. For more information on MBCNOW’s offers, options, and availability, as well as its brand-new bundle with Shahid and Netflix, please visit: mbc-now.net.
