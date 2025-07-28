403
WHO cautions against increase of chikungunya illness
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned on Tuesday that without swift measures, the world risks facing a resurgence similar to the 2005 chikungunya outbreak.
“Although chikungunya is not widely recognized, it is currently present in 119 countries, putting 5.6 billion people at risk,” stated Diana Rojas Alvarez, WHO’s arbovirus team lead, during a UN briefing. The mosquito-borne virus causes symptoms such as fever, rash, and intense joint pain, which can persist for weeks or lead to lasting disabilities in up to 40% of infected individuals.
Since early 2025, significant outbreaks have affected Indian Ocean islands like La Reunion, Mayotte, and Mauritius, with about one-third of La Reunion’s population reportedly infected. The virus is also spreading into Madagascar, Somalia, and Kenya, while South Asia continues to see cases following India’s 2024 epidemic. Additionally, imported cases and local transmission have been identified in parts of Europe, including France and suspected cases in Italy.
Rojas cautioned that the current pattern resembles the 2004–2005 outbreak and stressed the need for immediate action to prevent history from repeating itself. She called on countries with Aedes mosquitoes to strengthen surveillance and mosquito control. Though cases are declining with winter in the Indian Ocean, early detection and quick responses remain crucial to reduce infections and lessen long-term health and economic impacts.
WHO is supporting affected countries by sending experts, training healthcare workers, and aiding vector control efforts.
