Plan International And Paramount Launch Worthy Campaign To Support Girls' Education Worldwide

For generations, Dora has inspired young explorers to dream big. Now, her iconic purple backpack is helping girls around the world unlock futures filled with possibility. In the new PSA, girls from across the globe are seen dancing, singing and walking to school - their purple backpacks serving as both a tool and a symbol of confidence, dignity and hope.

"It's not just about what's inside the backpack, but what's inside the girl. Her power, her voice, her potential."

The 'Worthy' PSA will air across Paramount's Nickelodeon and MTV networks in more than 170 markets worldwide, as well as on social media channels.

Watch the "Worthy" PSA and experience the campaign's message at

This year's campaign is a reflection of Plan's growing partnership with Paramount, which launched on International Day of the Girl last year. Since then, we have delivered backpacks filled with essential school supplies to girls in five countries, helping them show up prepared, proud and ready to learn. For many, this simple gift has made the difference between dropping out and stepping forward into a future full of promise.

Give a girl a backpack - make your $25 gift at .

This year's campaign also powers The Dora Fund , a new initiative that invests in grassroots and youth-led organizations advancing girls' education. By providing direct grants and resources, the fund helps community leaders address barriers to learning and unlock opportunities for girls worldwide.

"It's not just about what's inside the backpack. It's about what's inside the girl - her power, her voice, her potential," said Shanna Marzilli, president and CEO of Plan International USA. "Together with Paramount and Nickelodeon, we're reminding every girl that she is worthy and making sure she has what she needs to lead - not just in school but in life."

A gift of just $25 provides a backpack for a girl in need - and that's just the beginning. When you give, you're not only helping her carry books but also helping her carry her future.

Because every girl is worthy. And together, we rise.

About Plan International

Plan International is an international development and humanitarian nonprofit that advances children's rights and equality for girls. Working together with children, young people, supporters and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of challenges children face. We are there from birth until adulthood, and we support children to prepare for and respond to crises and adversity, while particularly focusing on the experiences of girls. With more than 85 years of experience, we work to transform lives in more than 80 countries. We won't stop until we are all equal.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA , PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about Paramount, please visit and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.

