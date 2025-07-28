NFI's MCI Awarded Expansion Order From Metrolinx, Strengthening Leadership In The Commuter Coach Market

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI), has secured a second order from Metrolinx, deepening a key partnership and strengthening its leadership in North America's commuter coach sector. Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario serving the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, is dedicated to improving transportation across one of Canada's fastest-growing urban areas.

The new firm order, received in the second quarter of 2025, consists of 97 additional 45-foot D45 CRT diesel commuter coaches, building on an initial purchase of 80 coaches announced in Q1 2025. The expanded order brings Metrolinx's total commitment to 177 MCI coaches, further equipping the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area with reliable, high-capacity transportation as the region continues to grow.

“This repeat order is a powerful vote of confidence in MCI's commitment to quality, reliability, and customer support,” said Paul Soubry, President, MCI.“Metrolinx is driving forward an ambitious transit expansion in Canada, and we are well-positioned to help power their efforts by delivering safe, comfortable, and efficient mobility solutions.”

MCI's commuter coaches are trusted by major transit agencies across North America for their best-in-class safety features, rugged durability, and outstanding passenger experience. The latest order will replace aging fleet vehicles while supporting Metrolinx's goal of enhancing regional transit access, cutting congestion, and improving rider satisfaction.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With nearly 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI PartsTM. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures are traded on the TSX under the symbol News and information is available at , , , , , , and .

About MCI

MCI is North America's public and private market motor coach leader. Products include the luxury J Series (an industry best-seller for over a decade), the workhorse D Series , and the brand new zero-emission luxury and commuter coaches: the battery-electric J4500 CHARGETM, D45 CRT CHARGETM, and D45 CRT LE CHARGETM . MCI also provides maintenance, repair, 24-hour roadside assistance, parts, and technician training through the industry's only Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) accredited and award-winning MCI Academy .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services; customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at .

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

