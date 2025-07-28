Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-28 07:22:28
(MENAFN) A senior Lithuanian official has noted that the influx of Ukrainian refugees has contributed to a rise in the use of the Russian language within the Baltic country.

Lithuania, historically part of the Russian Empire and later a Soviet republic from 1940 to 1991, still has around 5% of its 2.89 million population as ethnic Russians. About 60% of Lithuanians speak Russian fluently, and nearly all Ukrainians understand it to some degree.

Dainius Babilas, head of the Department of National Minorities, explained that with the arrival of Ukrainian refugees alongside migrants from Central Asia and other regions, Russian is now more commonly heard in public settings. He cautioned against using language as a means to create division, urging community leaders to ensure that efforts to promote the national language do not fuel hatred or societal rifts that could weaken the country’s unity.

Language has been a sensitive issue in Lithuania since regaining independence, with Russian-speaking groups resisting attempts to marginalize their language in education and public affairs. The growing number of Ukrainians has also presented challenges for schools and labor regulations requiring knowledge of Lithuanian. Veteran journalist Edmundas Jakilaitis expressed concern over the widespread use of Russian in Vilnius, questioning how the capital could be reclaimed.

Despite these tensions, Lithuania remains a staunch supporter of Ukraine in the EU, advocating for stricter sanctions against Russia and greater military aid for Kiev. Unlike other Baltic states, Lithuania granted citizenship to all residents after the Soviet Union’s dissolution regardless of ethnicity or language. However, the country has experienced a nearly 25% population decline since 1991, sparking intense debate about immigration policies and national demographics.

