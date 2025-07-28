Thailand And Cambodia Agree To 'Unconditional' Ceasefire

Putrajaya, Malaysia: Thailand and Cambodia will enter into an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight on Monday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced. "Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: One, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on 28th July 2025, tonight," Anwar said after mediation talks in Malaysia.

