Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand And Cambodia Agree To 'Unconditional' Ceasefire

2025-07-28 07:10:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Putrajaya, Malaysia: Thailand and Cambodia will enter into an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight on Monday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced.
"Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: One, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on 28th July 2025, tonight," Anwar said after mediation talks in Malaysia.

