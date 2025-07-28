Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Beijing Calls on U.S. to Stop Singling Out Chinese Scholars

2025-07-28 07:08:35
(MENAFN) On Monday, Beijing called on the United States to immediately stop its practice of singling out Chinese students and researchers. This statement came as scrutiny from US authorities intensifies against Chinese nationals studying and working in America.

Addressing the media in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun criticized Washington for repeatedly using national security as a pretext to harass and question Chinese academics.

"For quite some time, the US has overstated the concept of national security to frequently harass and interrogate Chinese students and the researchers in the US," Guo said during the press briefing.

He further warned that such actions ultimately damage America's global standing. These detentions "end up tarnishing the US’ own image and reputation in the world,” Guo emphasized.

