Hackers Claim They Destroyed Aeroflot IT Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by The Moscow Times , citing a message on the hackers' Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

The hackers claim that, together with the Cyberpartisans BY group, they had been“inside the corporate network” of the Russian airline for a year and were able to destroy about 7,000 physical and virtual servers.

According to them, they obtained flight history databases, compromised all critical corporate systems, gained control over employees' personal computers, including management, and copied data from server monitoring and personnel surveillance and control systems.

It is noted that the hackers estimated the volume of information obtained at 12TB of databases, 8TB of files from Windows Share, and 2TB of corporate email.

“All of these resources are now inaccessible or destroyed, and recovery will likely require tens of millions of dollars. The damage is strategic,” Silent Crow said.

The hackers called their operation a“message” to Russian security forces and organizations“unable to protect key infrastructure.”

Prior to this, Silent Crow hacked Rostelecom and Rosreestr and posted Russian data online, the publication writes.

It is reported that this morning Aeroflot announced that its information system had crashed. However, the company did not specify what caused the crash or how long it would take to fix it.

It is noted that at the time of publication, the carrier had already canceled 42 flights from Sheremetievo and back. Crowds of passengers gathered at the airport, and Aeroflot promised to refund their tickets“within the next 10 days.”

“Please note: ticket offices at the airport are temporarily not issuing refunds or reissuing tickets,” the airline said in a statement.

As reported by Ukrinform, attacks by Ukrainian drones provoked another collapse in the work of Moscow airports-from July 19 to 21, about a thousand flights were delayed or canceled.

Photo is illustrative