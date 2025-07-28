Radisson Discovers Exceptional Visible Gold In Surface Trench Thirty Metres From O'brien Core Shack And Office

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant occurrence of coarse visible gold in a new surface trench excavated at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("" or the "") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The trench is the first of several planned for the summer exploration program at O'Brien and is located just thirty metres east of the O'Brien core shack and office complex, close to the projected surface extension of the celebrated "Jewellery Box" zone.







Figure 1 : Coarse visible gold in Quartz-Sulphide-Gold Veining in Piché Group rocks, Trench OB-25-TR001, O'Brien Gold Project. Looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: "Coarse visible gold in drill core is not unusual at the O'Brien Gold Project. Here we are reporting a notable example in a surface trench, found under light overburden immediately adjacent to the Project's office facilities. The trench was opened to provide exposure to Piché Group rocks in the hanging-wall of Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and to better understand the morphology and continuity of O'Brien's quartz-sulphide-gold veins. We did not expect the first trench to return such a world-class example of "under-foot" gold mineralization. This discovery is reminiscent of the historic prospecting experience in the Abitibi and illustrates the continued discovery potential of the region, even in the shadow of existing infrastructure."

Matt Manson continued: "The trench location is close to the interpreted surface projection of the "Jewellery Box" zone, a vertical and narrow mining stope in the historic O'Brien Gold Mine noted for extremely high grades and museum-quality gold samples. In December, Radisson reported the likely rediscovery of the Jewellery Box with a drill intercept of 643.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 2.1 metres, including 1,345.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre at approximately 200 metres vertical depth (see Radisson News Release dated December 9, 2024 ). Today's news confirms an extremely rich gold mineralizing environment in and around this zone, including at surface. This area is outside the scope of the Project's Mineral Resources and the recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment (see Radisson News Release dated July 9, 2025 ). Additional trenching is planned as part of our summer exploration program, and the discovery site has been secured against unauthorized access."







Figure 2 : Host of the coarse visible gold occurrence and the classic setting of O'Brien gold mineralization exposed in Trench OB-25-TR001: a three-metre wide zone of Quartz-Sulphide-Gold veining with a Z-fold, within an envelop of high-strain, biotite alteration and semi-massive sulphides. Hosted within units of the Piché Group ("TX": Crystal Tuff, "S3p": Conglomerate). Looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Persons

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Mineral Resource Estimate at O'Brien. Each of Mr. Nieminen and Mr. Evans is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at or contact:

Matt Manson

President and CEO

416.618.5885

...

Kristina Pillon

Manager, Investor Relations

604.908.1695

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future;, planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; the ability to negotiate and execute an arrangement with IAMGOLD related to the Doyon Mill on satisfactory terms or at all; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 28, 2025 for the three-months ended March 31, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at . All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Radisson Mining Resources