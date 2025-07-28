Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France’s PM Calls EU-U.S. Trade Pact ‘Dark Day’ for Europe

2025-07-28 07:04:22
(MENAFN) France’s prime minister sharply criticized the newly finalized EU-U.S. trade agreement on Monday, calling it a "dark day" that reflects the bloc’s "submission."

“It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, united to uphold their values and defend their interests, resigns itself to submission,” Francois Bayrou stated on X.

The deal, revealed Sunday by U.S. President Donald Trump after discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland, sets 15% tariffs between the two economic powers. This move brings an end to months of uncertainty and tension.

Prior to the agreement, Washington had threatened to impose tariffs as high as 30%.

Under the terms of the new arrangement, the European Union has committed to investing $600 billion in the United States. In return, the EU will import $750 billion worth of American energy products and military hardware.

