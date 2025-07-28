Boundless Devices Announces The Launch Of The Motorola MQ20 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router With 6 Ghz Coverage For Homes

Powered by Qualcomm's IPQ8072A chipset, the MQ20 offers cutting edge features such as 8 powerful internal antennas, triband technology and 4x4 Multi-User Multiple Input Multiple Output (MU-MIMO) for reliable coverage and performance. A triband device that offers three bands 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz and 6Ghz for maximized performance and reduced latency. A powerful 2 GHz quad-core processor ensures seamless multitasking and handling up to 128 devices per unit.

Wi-Fi speeds of up to 8.4Gbps are supported, with a single unit providing coverage of up to 3,000 sq in the home or office ultimately delivering a cleaner and more reliable connection.

Add Additional MQ20s to boost Coverage with Easy Mesh

Supports Carrier Service Plans of up to 2.5Gbps

Through its 2.5Gbps Wide Area Network (WAN) port to connect to your modem, the MQ20 maintains high levels of performance and speed throughout your home, ensuring fewer dead zones and uninterrupted streaming and browsing. Connect more than 128 devices to each network over Wi-Fi or using the three 1Gbps Local Area Network (LAN) ports on the device.

Advanced Cybersecurity Features and Parental Controls with MotoSync+

MotoSync+ is the new all in one application, available for both iOS and Android devices, that manages the Motorola Q20, and will be an integral part of future products, providing value-added advanced Cybersecurity and Parental controls to keep your network and those on it protected.

MotoSync+ Premium Features

Advanced Cybersecurity



Block ads, adware, malware, spyware, and ransomware

Active monitoring of network weaknesses that hackers can exploit

AI technology detects any infected devices on your network Real-time updates to ensure you are protected against new threats

Advanced Parental Controls



User & Device Management – Set policies and rules for each device, person in the household or groups of people

Content Filtering – Filter and allow content based on app or website

Manage Screen Time & Requests – Limit daily usage of devices, apps, games and websites

Daily Internet Schedules – Limit access to specific apps/sites during homework time, bedtime or set your own internet breaks

Browsing History – View web browsing history even when deleted from the device

Live Support

Dedicated Technical Support, available in app, via email ([email protected] ), on live chat at and also toll free in the United States at +1 (833) 411-1397 (live agents available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm Central Time).

The MotoSync+ premium features are available for a monthly fee of $9.99, or $90 per year with a full annual subscription.

MQ20 Launch Promotion

Enjoy MotoSync+ FREE for a whole year, saving up to $119.98!

Free with every new purchase and activation of an MQ20 Mesh Router system or MG8702 Gateway . Full details, terms and conditions visit .

The MQ20 is available on with a MSRP of $329.99 for a single unit, $629.99 for a two pack. The product is available in White and Black and will be available in additional retail outlets in the United States and Canada later this year.

About Boundless Devices, Inc.

Boundless Devices, Inc. (BDI) is a global product development, sales, and distribution company specializing in cutting-edge consumer electronics and connected solutions. From concept to customer, the company delivers high-quality technology across telecommunications, smart networking, and mobile ecosystems. BDI partners with industry leaders to bring innovative products to markets worldwide. Boundless Devices is a Tide Rock portfolio company, backed by permanent capital and a track record of scaling visionary businesses for long-term success. Learn more at .

