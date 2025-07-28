Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'

The P2P Foundation and Commons Foundation have jointly announced the launch of SatoshiMeme ($SATOSHI). The project is designed to reflect on the original principles underlying Bitcoin's creation and to explore new directions through community participation and knowledge sharing in the current blockchain environment.







The memecoin sector continues to maintain visibility, with assets such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) contributing to broader market activity. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of memecoins stands at approximately $54 billion.

Within this landscape, SatoshiMeme introduces an approach that emphasizes philosophical reflection. The project highlights the theme of“returning to Bitcoin's fundamentals” as a central concept, distinguishing itself from other memecoin initiatives.

The Place Where Satoshi Once Resided: A 16-Year Homecoming

SatoshiMeme's most distinctive feature is the direct participation of the P2P Foundation, the only digital space where Satoshi Nakamoto first publicly announced Bitcoin in 2009. The P2P Foundation holds the unique significance in Bitcoin history as the platform that still possesses Satoshi Nakamoto's only account and posts.

At that time, Satoshi Nakamoto announced on the P2P Foundation,“I have been working on a P2P electronic cash system, and I am now releasing the beta version,” sharing the Bitcoin whitepaper and initial software. This was the historic moment when Bitcoin was first introduced to the world.

P2P Foundation founder Michel Bauwens stated,“We expect the SatoshiMeme project to support the P2P Foundation's knowledge sharing activities and contribute to fund creation for public interest-based projects. This is a meaningful attempt to realize the values of cooperation and openness that Satoshi Nakamoto pursued in a contemporary way.”

Questioning Bitcoin's Essence Through Memes

SatoshiMeme presents reflection on the current cryptocurrency market through a whitepaper released under the concept of“The Return of Satoshi Nakamoto.” The whitepaper points to the reality of Bitcoin's transformation into a financial product through a hypothetical message from Satoshi:“Bitcoin is no longer the free currency I sent to the world.”

The project humorously conveys complex blockchain concepts through 'Satoshi Scripture' parodies, strengthening genuine community belonging through its unique educational approach. Detailed information about SatoshiMeme is available on the official website

SatoshiMeme is built on the MicroBitcoin (MBC) blockchain, which hard-forked from Bitcoin's 525,000th block. MBC is a project that started in 2018 with the goal of implementing the micro-economic currency function that Satoshi pursued. It operates in an open-source manner with developers from around the world participating.

The Commons Foundation announced plans to expand cooperation with Bitcoin communities worldwide through SatoshiMeme. The foundation aims to spread the practical value of decentralization and P2P economics through creative collaboration with open-source developers, and support the continuous development of the cryptocurrency field.

Currently, listing discussions are underway with major exchanges worldwide, with plans for phased market entry through launchpads and presales. This project presents the goal of promoting community-based economic experiments through a contemporary reinterpretation of Satoshi Nakamoto's philosophy.

About Commons Foundation

is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering commons-based peer production and community-driven innovation. Established to support projects that prioritize collective ownership, open knowledge sharing, and decentralized governance.

Key Activities: The foundation identifies and incubates commons-based projects, provides funding for community-driven initiatives, and facilitates knowledge sharing between global commons communities. Notable achievements include supporting multiple open-source blockchain projects and establishing partnerships with leading P2P organizations globally.