Fresh Monsoon Spell To Lash Parts Of Pakistan From Today NDMA Issues Alert Amid Flood Threat

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A fresh spell of monsoon rains is expected to begin across various parts of the country today, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting heavy downpours in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. Parts of Balochistan may also experience rain accompanied by dust storms.

Authorities have warned of a heightened risk of flash floods due to intense rainfall, prompting the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue alerts to all concerned departments for precautionary measures.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thunderstorms are expected in the upper regions, while the plains, including Peshawar, are likely to see a rise in temperatures.

Punjab is set to enter its fifth monsoon spell this evening, which is forecasted to continue until July 31. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), heavy rainfall is expected in most districts during this period.

While most districts of Balochistan will remain hot and dry, torrential rains are likely in Musakhel, Barkhan, Zhob, and Loralai. Dust storms and rainfall are also anticipated around evening in the outskirts of Mastung and Kharan.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures recorded on Sunday included 39°C in Quetta, 33°C in Kalat, and 44°C in Nokundi. Meanwhile, PDMA Balochistan reported that so far, monsoon rains have claimed 20 lives, injured 8 people, and completely destroyed 11 houses across the province.