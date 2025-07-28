KP Goes Paperless: CM Gandapur Launches E-Summary System In Push For Digital Governance

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step towards digital governance by fully shifting official summaries sent to the Chief Minister onto the e-summary system, eliminating the use of paper in this process.

On Sunday, CM Gandapur received the first official e-summary online and formally launched the system by digitally signing it. Speaking on the occasion, he termed the introduction of the e-summary system a revolutionary step toward freeing administrative affairs from the burden of paperwork.

The Chief Minister further announced that a“Digital Notepad” would be introduced in the next phase.

He added that official correspondence, notifications, and directives are also in the process of being fully digitized. Similarly, working papers and other documents related to cabinet meetings are being transitioned onto the digital system.

According to CM Gandapur, this initiative will not only save time but also prevent wastage of government resources. He said the move would ensure transparency in administrative processes and improve departmental performance.“This will put an end to the delaying tactics often used in official matters,” he remarked.

He emphasized that the current provincial government is working not only to digitize government departments but also to enhance the delivery of public services through digital platforms.

He noted that several public services have already been made available online as part of the government's digital governance roadmap.

Chief Minister Gandapur reiterated his commitment to transforming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a fully digital province, in line with the vision of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.