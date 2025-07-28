King To Meet Germany Chancellor Tomorrow

Amman, July 28 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II will meet with Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, during a working visit to Berlin.The visit will focus on ways to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and Germany, in addition to discussions about the most pressing developments in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.