King To Meet Germany Chancellor Tomorrow

2025-07-28 06:06:10
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 28 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II will meet with Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, during a working visit to Berlin.
The visit will focus on ways to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and Germany, in addition to discussions about the most pressing developments in the region.

