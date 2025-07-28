403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany's DAX Rises After EU-US Trade Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, July 28 (KUNA) -- Germany's main stock index, the DAX, rose significantly on Monday, influenced by the trade agreement reached between the European Union (EU) and the US Sunday.
Trading opened with the DAX up around 0.9 percent, reflecting positive market sentiment toward the accord
The mid-cap index (MDAX) rose 0.3 percent, reaching 31,562 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 index of the largest companies in the Eurozone rose 1.2 percent.
This comes after the US and the EU agreed on a basic tariff rate of 15 percent on most EU imports into the US. (end)
anj
Trading opened with the DAX up around 0.9 percent, reflecting positive market sentiment toward the accord
The mid-cap index (MDAX) rose 0.3 percent, reaching 31,562 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 index of the largest companies in the Eurozone rose 1.2 percent.
This comes after the US and the EU agreed on a basic tariff rate of 15 percent on most EU imports into the US. (end)
anj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment