Germany's DAX Rises After EU-US Trade Agreement


2025-07-28 06:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, July 28 (KUNA) -- Germany's main stock index, the DAX, rose significantly on Monday, influenced by the trade agreement reached between the European Union (EU) and the US Sunday.
Trading opened with the DAX up around 0.9 percent, reflecting positive market sentiment toward the accord
The mid-cap index (MDAX) rose 0.3 percent, reaching 31,562 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 index of the largest companies in the Eurozone rose 1.2 percent.
This comes after the US and the EU agreed on a basic tariff rate of 15 percent on most EU imports into the US. (end)
