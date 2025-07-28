Abhishek Banerjee Accuses ECI Of Working As An Extended Arm Of BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 28 (IANS): Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was working as an extended arm of the BJP to help the party win upcoming elections in different states.

Referring to the Election Commission's recently concluded special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Banerjee said that it was such a shame that the commission was working as an extended arm of the BJP to help it gain an advantage in every election.

“It is helping the ruling party in the country to loot votes. Voting rights are being taken away from a large number of people. Even fake voter identity cards have been issued.. In the name of conducting SIR, people are being harassed. We have seen it happening in 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls when central force personnel had shot four people dead in Cooch Behar district's Sitalkuchi," Banerjee told media persons outside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Responding to queries on the allegations of Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas residing in Bengal illegally, Banerjee said it was the responsibility of the Union Home Ministry and BSF to stop infiltration.

"Even if I agree that these people have entered the country illegally, then who is responsible for stopping their entry? Who mans the international borders? If the security of the country is compromised, then the Union Home Minister, BSF's director general, and IB director should resign,” he added.

At the same time, Banerjee made a social media post on Monday, criticising calls to separate politics from sports and rejecting the idea of sporting ties with Pakistan.

"INDIA MUST NOT ENGAGE WITH PAKISTAN in any sphere. The only engagement we should have with Pakistan is on the BATTLEFIELD, and the only prize worth WINNING is Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)," Banerjee wrote.

He accused Pakistan of exporting terror for decades and causing irreparable loss to Indian lives and families. "When a nation wages a proxy war, there is no 'neutral ground.' THERE IS NO CRICKET PITCH WISE ENOUGH TO WASH OFF THE BLOOD OF OUR MARTYRS," he said.

He further stressed that while cricketers are respected, the nation owes its freedom and security to the armed forces. "Our TRICOLOUR flies high not because of a bat and ball, but because of the unmatched courage and valour of our armed forces. We honour our cricketers, but as a nation, we revere our soldiers."

IANS

