Suspect in Walmart Stabbing Faces Terrorism Charges
(MENAFN) Authorities in Michigan are preparing to charge a 42-year-old man with terrorism and multiple counts of attempted murder following a mass stabbing at a Walmart store, media reported.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea stated that the suspect, Bradford James Gille of Afton, is accused of attacking 11 individuals—five men and six women—on Saturday afternoon in Traverse City. Among those injured was a Walmart employee. According to media, Gille allegedly carried out the assault using a 3.5-inch folding knife.
Gille is currently detained at the Grand Traverse County Jail, where he awaits formal charges and arraignment. Local officials told media that the arraignment is expected to take place early this week.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the stabbing spree.
Medical personnel said on Sunday that all 11 victims are showing signs of recovery.
