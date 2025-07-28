403
Brazil Confirms Strengthening BRICS Relations
(MENAFN) Brazil is determined to deepen its ties with fellow BRICS nations, despite strong objections from US President Donald Trump, a senior adviser to the Brazilian president revealed on Saturday.
Washington has threatened tariffs due to Brazil's growing relationship with the BRICS bloc and its handling of former President Jair Bolsonaro's prosecution.
In an interview, Celso Amorim emphasized that US pressure was, in fact, “reinforcing our relations with the BRICS, because we want to have diversified relations and not depend on any one country.”
He further explained that Brazil is working to build closer connections with other regions, including Europe, South America, and Asia, in an effort to expand its diplomatic and economic horizons.
Amorim sharply criticized Trump's interference, calling it an intrusion into Brazil's domestic matters, saying that the level of meddling was unprecedented and surpassed even actions seen “in colonial times.”
He added, “I don’t think even the Soviet Union would have done anything like this,” and dismissed the notion that BRICS was an ideological group.
Earlier in the month, Trump had threatened to impose tariffs as high as 50% on Brazilian imports, linking them to Brazil’s handling of the trial of former President Bolsonaro, who is accused of attempting to orchestrate a coup following his defeat in the 2022 elections.
Additionally, Trump warned of an extra 10% levy on countries that “align themselves” with the BRICS group, labeling it as “anti-American.”
