UAE: 40 Maid Agencies Fined For 140 Violations In The First Half Of 2025

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced that 40 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in the UAE were penalised during the first half of 2025, with administrative and financial legal measures taken against them after confirming approximately 140 violations of the Labour Law concerning Domestic Workers and its Implementing Regulations.

The Ministry asserted that it would show no leniency with any Domestic Worker Recruitment Office proven to have committed legal or administrative violations and transgressions.

It clarified that repeated violations by said agencies and non-compliance with the legal regulations governing their operations expose them to strict and more severe penalties, which may include cancellation of their licences.

In a press statement, Mohre explained that continuous monitoring of Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices' operations in the UAE forms part of its efforts to sustain labour market regulations, enhance these Offices' competitiveness and leadership, and respond promptly to employer and family complaints regarding their work. These objectives are achieved through the efficient application of field-based and digital monitoring systems to flag and contain violations, while ensuring strict compliance among these Offices with the legislation regulating their work.

The Ministry indicated that the majority of recorded violations consisted of failure to refund all or part of the recruitment fees to employers dealing with them within the specified period of two weeks from the date the Domestic Worker was brought back to the recruitment office, or from the date the domestic worker was reported to have stopped working. Infringements also included non-compliance with displaying Ministry-approved service package prices clearly to clients.

Moreover, MoHRE affirmed that its inspection and monitoring system was fully prepared to deal with transgressions and violations seriously, firmly, and transparently, noting its commitment to listening to feedback and complaints from employers regarding Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices. It urged customers to communicate with the Ministry and report any negative practices by these Offices through the dedicated digital channels and platforms, or by calling the Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre at 80084.

The Ministry also urged customers to ensure they deal only with licensed Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in the UAE to avoid exposure to any negative practices. It commended the majority of these Offices for their commitment to providing pioneering and competitive services to their customers, and offering diverse options and packages that meet their various needs and requirements at reasonable prices, and in accordance with the governing laws and regulations. This, in turn, contributes to enhancing their competitiveness and growth, while ensuring the leadership of the Domestic Worker services sector in the UAE.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation highlighted that customers can view the list of licensed Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices on its official website: , to ensure their rights are protected and to benefit from the advantages these offices provide.