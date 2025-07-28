Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rosatom Presents 4Th Generation Nuclear Technologies At An Int'l Event In China


2025-07-28 03:09:48
Rosatom took part in the World Nuclear University's (WNU) Summer Institute, held in China recently. It is an international educational program aimed at developing the professional skills of nuclear workers from different countries. The program took place in China. Six companies from the Russian nuclear industry participated in the Summer Institute (SI) 2025.

Rosatom presented generation IV innovative reactor technologies supporting the concept of a closed nuclear fuel cycle (NFC). A technological sequence covering all stages of nuclear fuel transformation was elaborated. According to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) classification, the generation IV nuclear power systems involve the use of various technologies that are united by a common result – higher fuel efficiency, increased safety, energy efficiency, reduction of spent nuclear fuel, etc.

The World Nuclear University's Summer Institute is an immersive 270-hour international educational program aimed at developing leadership and communication skills. The program is held annually in different countries on a regional rotation principle. It includes lectures, practical classes, trips to industrial facilities and nuclear industry facilities, and team projects. The SI accepts about 70 participants annually.

