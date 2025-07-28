403
U.S. Senator Signals Change in Israel’s Gaza Tactics
(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham indicated Sunday that the Israeli military is preparing to adopt "a change in tactics" in its ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Addressing NBC News' Kristen Welker, Graham emphasized that the focus has shifted to "a change in strategy," reflecting the evolving approach President Donald Trump hinted at with the phrase "finish the job."
Ahead of his trip to Scotland last Friday, Trump declared that leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas would now be "hunted down."
"Hamas really didn't want to make a deal. I think they want to die...And it got to be to a point where you're going to have to finish the job," Trump told reporters.
Graham stated that he believes Trump has "come to believe there's no way you're going to negotiate an end of this war with Hamas." He described Hamas as a "terrorist organization who is chartered to destroy the State of Israel. They're religious Nazis."
The senator further explained that Israel likely recognizes the impossibility of a negotiated settlement with Hamas that guarantees its security. Instead, Graham said, Israel is prepared to pursue a forceful military campaign in Gaza akin to historic battles: “I think Israel’s come to conclude that they can’t achieve a goal of ending the war with Hamas that would be satisfactory to the safety of Israel and that they’re going to do in Gaza what we did in Tokyo and Berlin -- take the place by force, then start over again, presenting a better future for the Palestinians, hopefully having the Arabs take over the West Bank and Gaza.”
He added, “But I think going forward, Kristen, you’re going to see a change in tactics, a full military effort by Israel to take Gaza down, like we did in Tokyo and Berlin."
On Thursday, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, announced that the US delegation involved in Gaza ceasefire talks will return to Washington for consultations after Hamas’ response, which he said "clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.
Witkoff stated that the US would "now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza." However, the specific "alternative operations" the Trump administration is currently evaluating remain unknown.
This diplomatic standstill coincides with a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The UN’s World Food Program warns that approximately 25% of Gaza’s population is confronting famine-like conditions as the situation rapidly deteriorates.
