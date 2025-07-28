Clean Energy Empowering Women Under PM Modi's Leadership: Hardeep Puri
Under PM Modi's vision, 10.33 crore women have been provided dignity and ease through LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a landmark initiative in India's clean energy journey, the minister said in a post on X social media platform.
In addition, 1.51 crore homes now have piped natural gas (PNG) connected, and the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network serves 96 per cent of the nation's land and 99 per cent of its population, further increasing access to energy.
Women have taken on leadership positions in the energy industry, receiving training and working in biogas plants, retail fuel stores, and LPG distribution. 42,800 tonnes of compressed biogas (CBG) were purchased in FY 2024–2025 as part of the ongoing effort to promote green energy, according to the minister.
"Today, the Indian woman is not just a beneficiary-she is a leader in shaping the nation's energy future," the petroleum minister said.
In addition to providing millions of people with cleaner fuel, the union government initiative for energy access has sparked social and economic empowerment, especially for women.
Earlier, the minister had said that India is taking steady, confident steps towards oil self-sufficiency and, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the country is securing its energy future, step by step.
According to the minister, 99 per cent of the "No-Go" areas have been cleared, even though a 1 million square kilometre offshore area is now open for oilfield exploration. Energy companies both domestically and internationally have already expressed interest in the oil and gas blocks available under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP), and Round X is anticipated to establish new standards for investment and participation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment