Amarnath Yatra Crosses Mark Of 3.77 Lakh Pilgrims In 25 Days

Srinagar, July 28 (IANS) Over 3.77 lakh people performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra since it started this year on July 3 as another batch of 1,635 devotees left Jammu for the Valley on Monday.

Officials of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said the 'Chhari Sthapana' ceremony was held at the Shri Amareshwar Temple inside the Dashnami Akhara Building in Srinagar yesterday.

Officials said the 'Chhari Pujan' will be celebrated on August 29 on 'Nag Pachami' at the same temple in Srinagar while the final journey of the Chhari Mubarak will start on August 4 towards the holy cave shrine.

“A fresh batch of 1,635 pilgrims left Jammu in two escorted convoys today. First convoy of 17 vehicles carrying 374 Yatris left at 3.25 A.M. for the Baltal base camp while the second convoy of 42 vehicles carrying 1,261 Yatris left at 4 A.M. for the Pahalgam base camp”, officials said.

Lord Shiva's holy mace, the 'Chhari Mubarak', is traditionally housed inside the Amareshwar Temple at the Dashnami Akhara Building in the Budshah Chowk area of Srinagar city.

It is the journey of the Chhari Mubarak that determines the landmarks of the Amarnath Yatra.

It will start its final journey towards the cave shrine from the Amareshwar temple in Srinagar on August 4 and will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

During its journey from its seat to the holy cave shrine, traditional Puja will be held en route at Pampore, Bijbehara, Mattan and Pahalgam before the Chhari Mubarak arrives at its final destination, the holy cave shrine.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them based on faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

The Army has deployed over 8,000 special commandos to secure the passage of the pilgrims this year.

The Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot.

This trek takes a pilgrim four days to get to the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after having darshan.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.